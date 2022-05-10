University Avenue businesses worry about loss of parking spots as city looks to revitalize streets

Changes meant to beautify the downtown and encourage active transportation are coming to two main city streets, but some businesses fear what it means for their customers.

During Monday's council meeting, councillors approved recommended designs for University Avenue and Victoria Avenue in the city's downtown core and ensured that businesses are consulted with for the more detailed designs.

A report that went to council anticipates the changes will cost about $49 million, though this figure doesn't include the cost of other developments that might be needed such as sewer reconstruction or lighting changes.

The biggest point of contention was the fact that the draft designs propose the removal of 84 parking spots along University Avenue, between Crawford Street and McDougall Street, to better accommodate green space and bike lanes.

The changes are also part of the city's Active Transportation Master Plan, which looks to improve infrastructure that better supports cyclists and pedestrians. Improvements to these parts of the city have been in the works since at least 2016, when a transportation strategy was performed to review the needs.

On University Avenue, the plans are focused on a 3.5-kilometre stretch from Huron Church Road to McDougall Street.

Loss of parking a 'tragedy'

Some business owners in the area told council they weren't pleased and wanted them to consider alternatives.

"With the proposal of the bike lanes to replace our primary parking spots, we are very fearful for our business as the removal of these parking spots will cause a great inconvenience and obstacle to our regular customers and online orders delivery drivers," said Booster Juice owner David Bezarevic.

He added that this will lower their sales as "hundreds" of customers using the parking on a daily basis and so does the company that delivers them their food products, as they don't have access to the alley beside their shop.

Booster Juice and G & G Jewellery owners spoke out against the removal of the parking spots. Both said they want to see bike lanes come to the area, but hope the parking can remain as it's essential for their businesses. (Google Maps)

While, Bezarevic said he's not against the bike lanes, he wants to see the city consider putting the lanes beside parking spots.

"If you decide to remove these essential parking spots, you leave us with absolutely no choice but to close our downtown location and move elsewhere," he said.

G & G Jewellery's Jerry Ferrari spoke on behalf of his son, who now owns the shop. He agreed that while they want to see bike lanes come to the area, they can't afford to lose the parking.

"It would be a tragedy for our business to remove the three parking spaces," Ferrari told councillors.

'Worth the tradeoff:' Business owner wants to drive foot traffic

But, not everyone was opposed to the changes.

Allison Mistakidis, co-owner of Whiskey Jack Boutique — which recently moved from its location on Maiden Lane to University Avenue and Pelissier Street, supported the designs.

She said the loss of parking is "worth the tradeoff of more cyclists and pedestrians."

Jeff Hagan is the City of Windsor's Transportation Planning Engineer. (Salma Ibrahim/CBC)

"I can tell you that the lack of parking in front of our store on Maiden Lane did not inhibit our ability to succeed," she said, adding that as a cyclist the infrastructure being proposed would also make her feel "safer."

The city's transportation and planning senior engineer Jeff Hagan said there is "good availability" of parking on nearby streets.

"While I certainly understand the importance businesses place on parking spaces right in front of their door, there are a number of parking spots nearby," Hagan said.

He added that there is parking for the businesses that were against the changes about 40 to 50 metres away on Freedom Way or about 120 metres away on Chatham Street.

Taking all of this into consideration, Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin adjusted the proposed motion to ensure that businesses are consulted with in the detailed design of the area to see if accommodations can be made.

Now that council has endorsed the recommended designs, an environmental study report done on the region will be made available for a 30-day public comment period.

After the study is approved by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, a detailed design will be drafted and construction will begin in phases.