United Auto Workers union picks GM as target in contract talks

The United Auto Workers union has picked General Motors as the target company for this year's contract talks.

The move means that GM will be the focus of bargaining and any deal with the company will set the pattern for Ford and Fiat Chrysler. It also means that if the union decides to go on strike, it would be against GM.

The union's contracts with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The union announced Tuesday that more than 96% of its members voted to authorize strikes against the companies.