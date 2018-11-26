Union reps hopeful ahead of GM's shutdown of Oshawa plant

Union representatives haven't given up hope that Oshawa GM jobs can be saved.

Government sources confirmed to CBC News that the Oshawa General Motors plant is set to close.

But Dino Chiodo, auto director for Unifor, believes the union still has a lot of time to figure out how to keep the 2,500 workers at the plant employed.

"We still have a lot of opportunity for discussion to take place," said Chiodo. "We're going to keep fighting to make sure our employees have jobs."

A sign stands outside Oshawa's General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. GM Canada said it will slow production and temporarily lay off employees at the factory as switches over to truck from car production to address shifting U.S. buyer preferences. (Michelle Siu/The Canadian Press)

The current GM contract with the Oshawa plant did not have any vehicles being assembled past December 2019. Chiodo said Unifor always knew they'd have to go back and negotiate in 2020.

The plant produces the Chevrolet Impala, the Cadillac XTS and the Chevrolet Silverado.

"We were hopeful we could negotiate the future product to replace that [Silverado] and I think we still have that opportunity," said Chiodo.

According to Chiodo, the Oshawa plant has "some of the best employees in North America."

"You don't have too many operations in North America that can build a sedan and a pickup truck," said Chiodo. "I think you'd want to take exception to the fact that you have an excellent workforce."

Chiodo points out GM has yet to officially announce a plant closure — just that there will be no product.

"I know there's always an opportunity to sit down at the table," said Chiodo, speaking to Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.

GM offered buyouts to about 18,000 white-collar workers in the U.S. and Canada October 2018. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

Unifor Canada issued a statement, calling on GM to "live up to their agreement," citing commitments made during the 2016 contract negotiations.

Essex NDP MPP and trade critic Tracey Ramsey called it "heartbreaking" on Twitter, blaming tariffs and trade agreements.

GM is expected to address union members at the Oshawa plant at 10 a.m.