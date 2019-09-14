Union leaders to determine next steps after court ruling over Nemak Plant blockade

As the clock ticks toward midnight, Unifor leaders are taking Saturday to discuss their next steps after a judge found four union leaders in contempt for strikes that have taken place outside Nemak's west Windsor auto parts assembly plant since Labour Day.

Despite the ruling indicating that the picket line must cease by midnight Saturday, workers continued to strike Saturday afternoon.

"Until we get direction from higher up, we're going to stand our ground," said Nemak employee Marcel Roy, who's worked at the plant for more than eight years.

"What we're looking at and hoping for, is a resolution to this. Either honour the contract, or come up with a compensation package."

Delivering his decision at the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Justice Terrance Patterson determined Unifor national president Jerry Dias, Local 200 president John D'Agnolo, Local 200 plant chair Mike Jobin and Local 200 vice president Tim Little were in contempt for failing to adhere to a Sept. 4 Ontario Labour Relations Board decision ordering them to cease their "unlawful strike" at Nemak.

"We're well aware of what the court has ordered," said Chris Taylor, a national representative for Unifor, and former president of Local 200, explaining that leaders are still undecided about whether or not they will comply with the order and end the blockade, or keep striking.

"We're going to meet internally. Obviously we have some very deep discussions that we have to have as a union, but everything that we do is going to be in the best interest of our members."

Daily fines

Patterson has already fined Unifor $75,000 for the strike and an additional $10,000 per day will be fined for non-compliance beyond Saturday at midnight.

National representative for Unifor Chris Taylor says Nemak's reasons for closing the plant stem from circumstances that were known back in 2016 when they signed the collective agreement. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Additionally, Dias, D'Agnolo, Little and Jobin face a $1,000 daily fine for every 24 hours that they fail to comply with Patterson's order.

When Nemak announced the 2020 closure of its west Windsor plant in July, the company said the decision was a result of the "early phase-out of an export program with a customer in China," but Taylor says the company knew that program was ending in 2019 three years ago.

"Everything that they are blaming as the reasons for closing the plant were known circumstances in 2016 when they signed the document with us to extend the agreement for three years," he said, explaining that according to that collective agreement, the plant is meant to remain open until 2022.

He said the company points to low volume projections as another reason for the closure, but he insists that was known.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias has said the company is closing the plant to move production to Mexico.

"We don't have a fight with the courts," Taylor said. "We have a fight with the corporation that is simply trying to take our jobs and move them to another country."

Seeking arbitration

Following Friday's court decision, Nemak's west Windsor plant manager Brad Boutros apologized to employees for the facility's upcoming closure, and said that if Unifor fails to comply with Patterson's order, court would be the only option.

Nemak worker Marcel Roy says if Unifor leaders tell him to go back to work, he will. But until then, the blockade continues. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Taylor said the union will be seeking arbitration moving forward to deal with the conflict over the collective agreement.

As for striking workers like Roy, they say, if they're told to go back to work, they'll go back to work, but ultimately they'll keep doing what they're doing until the union tells them otherwise.

"There's nothing we'd like better than to get back to work. We all have families, we all have bills. We want to work."