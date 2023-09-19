Unifor and Ford reach tentative deal, averting strike

Unifor and Ford have reached a tentative contract deal, averting a strike that would have seen around 5,600 Canadian workers hit the picket lines, and providing a roadmap for an agreement for thousands of other autoworkers employed by General Motors and Stellantis.

"We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"We believe that this agreement will solidify the foundations on which we will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada."

More to come