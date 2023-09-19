Content
Unifor and Ford reach tentative deal, averting strike

Unifor and Ford have reached a tentative contract deal, averting a strike that would have seen around 5,600 Canadian workers hit the picket lines, and providing a roadmap for an agreement for thousands of other autoworkers employed by General Motors and Stellantis.

Deal comes a day after strike deadline passes

A fence that says "Windsor Engine Plant Annex Truck entrance" and "Ford" in front of an factory building.
Ford Motor Company of Canada has two plants in southwestern Ontario's Windsor-Essex region. The plants make engines for F-series trucks and Ford Mustangs. Unifor and Ford have reached a tentative contract deal, averting a strike that would have seen around 5,600 Canadian workers hit the picket lines. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

"We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"We believe that this agreement will solidify the foundations on which we will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada."

