Union fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Windsor Assembly Plant

Unifor Local 444 says its filing a grievance with Stellantis, the owners of the Windsor Assembly Plant, over the automaker's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy said the union is "frustrated and disappointed" with the company's handling of the policy.

In a letter posted to social media on Tuesday, Cassidy said Unifor Local 444 wants to see "safe alternative options" for those choosing not to get vaccinated. The union's position is that workers not in compliance with the policy should not be placed on leave or terminated.

Unifor Local 444 and its national counterpart sent a letter to Stellantis last week asking for a pause on the policy, arguing that aspects of it were "unreasonable."

"Unifor's position has been clear that we encourage our members to get vaccinated. However, these types of policies need to reflect the needs of individual workplaces and should not be a one-size-fits-all application," Cassidy stated.

Dave Cassidy is the president of Unifor Local 444. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, announced its vaccination policy on Oct. 14. Employees, contractors, service providers and visitors at all Canadian Stellantis sites will have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 17, and provide proof of vaccination.

A spokesperson for the company has said accommodations for anyone seeking an exemption to the policy will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Unifor said it's in the process of filing a policy grievance but the start date is approaching quickly and the company has remained firm on the issue.

"In the short term, our members are going to be forced to make extremely tough decisions," Cassidy said. "Our union will continue to push the company to change their policy or at least pause the roll out of this policy so we can have some sober conversation with them."