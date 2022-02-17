Unifor president Jerry Dias goes on medical leave to deal with health issues

The head of Canada's largest private-sector union has taken a leave of absence to deal with some health issues.

Unifor president Jerry Dias tweeted that his social media account will be quiet for a while.

Dias said he's confident that the Unifor leadership team and staff "will continue the important work of the union in my absence."

A letter to local union presidents said Dias started a medical leave on Feb. 6.

The outspoken union leader was first elected national president in August 2013 at its founding convention and re-elected in 2016 and 2019.

Amid the pandemic, Dias has pushed for workers' rights including 'hero pay' for grocery employees in B.C.

Last year, Dias celebrated the collective agreements the union reached with the Big 3 auto manufacturers — Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors — securing billions in manufacturing upgrades and commitments the company's will produce electric vehicles and batteries.

National secretary-treasurer Lana Payne said she will work with the union's elected leadership team in Quebec, Ontario, the West and Atlantic Canada "to ensure the important work of our union carries on, in accordance with Unifor's constitution."

