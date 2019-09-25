Unifor, Nemak arbitration date set for mid-October

Arbitrated talks between Unifor and Nemak are set for Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

John D'Agnolo, president of Unifor Local 200, said one-on-one discussions between Nemak and Unifor will first take place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019.

"Hopefully we can get it resolved that way," said D'Agnolo. "If not, the arbitration date is set for Oct. 15 and a decision will be rendered there."

The October discussions will provide Unifor and Nemak an opportunity to reach a compromise, following Nemak's announcement earlier in June that the company would close its west Windsor auto parts assembly plant sometime in 2020 as a result of the "early phase-out of an export program with a customer in China."

Nemak's decision led to almost two weeks of protests, with Unifor and Nemak employees taking to picket lines on Labour Day.

Workers and union organizers were incensed by Nemak's decision, because the union and the auto parts manufacturer previously agreed in 2016 to continued work until 2022, on the condition that workers accept a wage freeze.

Unifor leaders were ordered to cease their strike, following an order by the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) that was later upheld by a Windsor judge.

The decision to continue the strike ultimately led to Unifor leaders being held in contempt for failing to adhere to the OLRB's order.

Employees ended the strike and returned to work on Sept. 15, on the condition that no employees will be disciplined due to the dispute.

D'Agnolo said he's "not optimistic at all" about the upcoming October meetings, adding that Unifor simply wants Nemak to adhere to the terms of the 2016 agreement.

"I'm just hoping that we can come down with a decision there before going to arbitration," he said.

D'Agnolo said Unifor has a "good case" against Nemak.

Nemak plant manager Brad Bourtros previously said the company's operations in Windsor are "unsustainable."

"We're not talking about profitability here, we're talking about actual operations," Bourtros previously told CBC News. "Our position is we would be right around 10 per cent utilization in the plant."

According to Bourtros, if the company continues operations beyond 2020, "we're looking at anywhere from six to eight months of layoffs for all of our employees."