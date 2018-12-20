Unifor national president speaks after GM meeting on Oshawa plant

Unifor national president Jerry Dias met with General Motors representatives in Detroit on Thursday morning to discuss the company's plant closure in Oshawa, Ont., and the future of operations in Canada.

Dias, along with Colin James, president of Unifor Local 222, are expected to speak at the Unifor hall in Windsor, Ont. at 2 p.m. CBC is streaming the news conference live.

After the closure was announced, Dias called Oshawa the "No. 1 plant."

"They are not closing our damn plant without one hell of a fight."

Last week, GM said it was working to retrain some employees who will be affected by the closure next year to help them find new employment.