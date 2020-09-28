Unifor members ratify 3-year agreement with Ford

Ford autoworkers in Ontario have voted in favour of a new three-year agreement dubbed a "home run" by national Unifor president Jerry Dias.



The union that represents Canadian autoworkers said that 81 per cent of their membership voted to ratify the deal after a tentative agreement was announced September 22.

"The vote result not only demonstrates our members' overwhelming support for their bargaining committees and their new collective agreement, but also shows Unifor members have a clear vision of a strong and prosperous Canadian auto sector," said Dias in a Monday press release.

The agreement includes commitments to build five new electric vehicles in Oakville, with a new 6.8 L engine coming to the Windsor operation.

Unifor said the deal also includes a five per cent wage increase along with other bonuses and incentives for members at both operations.

