Tentative deal reached with one 'feeder four' plant in Windsor
The deal was struck on Wednesday night, and a vote will be held virtually on Saturday to ratify the new collective agreement.
Unifor in negotiations with plants that supply Windsor Assembly Plant
A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor and ZF/TRW, one of the factories that supply parts for the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant.
A vote will be held virtually on Saturday to ratify the new collective agreement, Unifor Local 444 said in social media posts on Wednesday evening.
If passed, Unifor hopes the deal can serve as a pattern for the other plants that make up the "feeder four."
Workers at each of the plants have previously indicated they support going on strike if necessary.
Union members at Avancez, Dakkota and HBPO, as well as ZF/TRW, voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, Unifor announced on Tuesday.
Avancez is next in line for negotiations, the union said.
