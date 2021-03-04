Tentative deal reached between Unifor and 3rd 'feeder four' plant
Another deal has been struck between Unifor Local 444 and the plants that supply parts for the Windsor Assembly Plant.
Union to bargain with supplier HPBO next
Another deal has been struck between Unifor Local 444 and a company that supplies parts for the Windsor Assembly Plant.
The union said on Twitter Wednesday that a tentative agreement has been reached with Dakkota Integrated Systems.
Workers at the facility will vote virtually on the new contract on Saturday.
The union is pattern bargaining with the so-called feeder four — companies that are suppliers to the Stellantis minivan plant.
Its members at ZF/TRW have already ratified a new deal, and Avancez workers will vote on their new contract this week.
The remaining "feeder four" company, HPBO, is up next for negotiations, the union said.
In the lead up to negotiations, workers at each of the plants voted in favour of strike action if necessary.
