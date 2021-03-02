Unifor reaches tentative deal with 2nd 'feeder four' plant
Unifor Local 444 has reached a tentative contract for a Windsor factory that supplies parts for the Stellantis assembly plant.
Avancez workers to vote virtually on new collective agreement
Unifor Local 444 has reached a tentative deal with one of the local factories that supply parts for the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant.
The union said on social media Monday that workers with Avancez will vote virtually on the new collective agreement Saturday.
Avancez is a Michigan-based company, which has a plant at 599 Sprucewood Ave., on the west side of Windsor.
Union members at another one of the "feeder four" plants, ZF/TRW, voted 78.1 per cent in support of accepting a new deal struck late last month.
The union is pattern bargaining with the four Stellantis suppliers, which also include Dakkota and HBPO.
Workers at each of the plants have previously indicated they support going on strike if necessary.
