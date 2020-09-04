Unifor to announce Detroit Big Three strike target next week

Unifor will announce its strike target after the Labour Day long weekend.

In a news release Friday, the union representing employees at the Detroit Big Three automakers said it will select one of the companies to establish a pattern agreement with on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. in Toronto. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

"I will announce the company that I believe will give Unifor the best chance to address our bargaining agenda and our vision for the industry, including job security issues, new product allocations and economic progress for our members" Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a news release.

"We will also continue to push provincial and federal governments to be active participants in support of our efforts to secure our auto industry's future. A future made in Canada."

The collective agreements expire Sept. 21 and cover approximately 17,000 Unifor members at the Detroit Three.

Last weekend, Unifor members voted in favour of strike action if necessary to secure "fair" contract settlements.

When asked by CBC News Monday whether he sees a strike happening, Dias said "Who knows. Hope not but it's certainly not out of the question."

On Aug. 12, Unifor began formal contract talks with the Detroit Big Three in Toronto.

"It really is about the company that's prepared and understands what our economic needs are…[and] understands strategically that it's in their best interest to have a footprint here in Canada for the short and long term," Dias said.