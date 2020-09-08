Unifor to announce Big 3 automaker target company as labour negotiations heat up

Unifor will reveal today which of the Detroit Three automakers will guide labour union negotiations ahead of a strike deadline later this month.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias will make the announcement at 11 a.m. in Toronto, as the country's largest private-sector union pushes for commitments that new products will be made at Canadian plants, especially electric vehicles.

The union will broadcast Dias' announcement live to their Facebook page.

The union will target one of Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Co. or General Motors Co., and focus on negotiating with that company until its strike deadline on Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

The goal is for the union to use the target company's deal as a pattern for agreements with the other two manufacturers on issues such as wages, pensions and benefits.

The talks, which take place every four years, come as Ford employees face expiring product lines in Oakville, Ont., while Fiat Chrysler workers have seen shift cuts in Windsor and Brampton.

Unifor members give strong strike mandate

Unifor says it will target the company that offers the best prospects of job security to workers, and that if no deal is reached, workers have voted to support a potential strike.

At the end August, a majority of votes from union members at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (98.4 per cent voted in favour), Ford Motor Company (96.4 per cent voted in favour) and General Motors (95.3 per cent in favour) showed that members will allow their bargaining committees to move forward with strike action.

"Our members voted overwhelmingly to support their bargaining committees and our bargaining priorities including, job security, product commitments and economic gains for all members" Dias said in a news release at the time.

"We will continue to push our agenda at the bargaining table, but remind government that they have an active role to play in securing our auto industry's future. A future made in Canada."

Unifor began formal contract talks with the Detroit Big Three in Toronto on Aug. 12