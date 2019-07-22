Unidentified male body found in Detroit River

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch is trying to identify a deceased male whose body was found Monday in the Detroit River.

Police reportedly found the body at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the water near the 9200 block of Riverside Drive East.

Police were previously alerted about a man who appeared to be swimming in the Peche Island Channel on July 19 at approximately 6 p.m.

The Windsor Police Marine Unit and "other assisting agencies" searched the area for the swimmer, but were unable to find anyone in the water at the time.

Windsor police received reports of a man swimming in the Peche Island Channel on July 19, 2019. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Windsor police said they believe the deceased male found Monday is the same person because the body was "in the vicinity the swimmer from July 19 had last been observed."

Police said they don't believe the death to be suspicious in nature.

The male is between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, with olive or brown skin, a medium build, dark shoulder-length hair, a full dark beard, between the ages of 35 and 50.

Police added the man was wearing a "Denim and Flower" brand short-sleeve button down shirt in size large, dark coloured jeans, size 10 black and brown Nike high-top shoes, as well as a Buddha pendant.