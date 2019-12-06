Windsor's unemployment rate third highest in Canada

Windsor's unemployment rate is now the third highest in the country, behind only Saint John and Edmonton.

The city's unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points to seven per cent from October to November.

Across the country, the unemployment rate jumped 0.4 percentage points to 5.9 per cent. The provincial unemployment rate rose to 5.6 per cent.

According to Statistics Canada, employment in Canada fell by 21,000 for women over the age of 55.