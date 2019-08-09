Unemployment rate up 0.2% in Windsor

Windsor's unemployment rate went from 5.7 per cent to 5.9 per cent from June to July.

Overall, Canadian unemployment went from 5.5 per cent to 5.7 per cent, but was up almost two percent compared to this time last year.

Private sector employment fell and self-employment rose. Employment for men aged 25 to 54 increased, but declined for women of the same age bracket.

The data is compiled monthly by Statistics Canada.