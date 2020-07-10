Windsor's unemployment rate improved in June, as region entered Stage 2 of reopening

Windsor no longer takes the top spot in the country for the highest jobless rate, as the number of people unemployed in the city fell by more than one per cent between May and June.

As Windsor's economy started to reopen during Stage 2 at the end of the month, its unemployment rate slipped from 16.7 per cent in May to 15.2 per cent in June, according to Statistics Canada.

Windsor held the highest jobless rate in the country during the peak of the pandemic, but has now fallen behind Edmonton and Calgary.

Across the country, unemployment fell from 13.7 per cent in May to 12.3 per cent in June. During the month of June, nearly a million jobs were added to the economy.

These numbers have come out the same day FCA ends its third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, cutting about 1,500 jobs in the region.

Job losses worst in province

Nearly 20 per cent of Windsor's working population became unemployed as a result of COVID-19-related job losses, making the city the hardest hit labour market for such losses across the province.

A June report from Ontario's Financial Accountability Office found that between February and May, Windsor topped the charts with a 19.1 per cent decline in employment as a result of pandemic-related shutdowns.

The region even "fared worse" than the provincial average, according to Ontario's Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman

Compared to Ontario, which saw a 15.3 per cent drop in employment, Windsor lost 3.8 per cent more positions.