Unemployed Help Centre CEO sick with COVID-19

The CEO of the Unemployed Help Centre in Windsor has contracted COVID-19.

June Muir, 63 has been battling the disease at home since she returned from New York City on March 12. Her husband William Mitchell, 69, is a presumptive positive case based on Muir's condition.

"We've both been very very ill. We're getting better. have not had to go to hospital yet and hopefully our breathing won't get to the point where we'll have to call an ambulance and go. My message to the community is please listen. And if you've been out of country, do not go out of the house," Muir said.

She said she and her husband immediately self-quarantined at home as soon as they heard people returning from the U.S. had to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Had I not done that and went into the office, I would have spread this to all of my staff," said Muir, in a phone interview from her home. "We have a food bank program running right now — a drive-thru hub — and our place would have maybe had to close, because I might have spread this virus."

Muir said she had a fever for five days that was accompanied by body aches, headache and cough. She said she experiences shortness of breath when climbing stairs.

"My daughter and my family and my friends have all been great. They've all gotten groceries. They leave them on the front porch. So it's really important to social distance yourself from people and listen to the rules," said Muir.

She added that the ordeal has been very scary because Mitchell is diabetic.

Muir will need to take two tests within 24 hours that both show she's COVID-19-negative before being given a clean bill of health.

"[It's] very scary and you don't think it's going to happen to you," Muir said.