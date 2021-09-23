Chief Pam Mizuno's unexpected retirement means another period of uncertainty at the Windsor Police Service in southwestern Ontario, three years after the last leadership change.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire, who will be acting chief in a week when Mizuno leaves her post on March 31, said his job will be to ensure the organization has what it needs "to continue to function."

"Chief Mizuno has left the organization... it's strong and intact and we have people who can manoeuvre into different positions," said Bellaire, who has acknowledged he is considering applying for the top job.

When then police chief Al Frederick retired in 2019, Mizuno became acting chief before moving into the permanent position. Her retirement announcement, three years into a five-year contract, was made late Tuesday afternoon.

She told the 676 officers and civilian staff that she's leaving to spend more time with family, according to an internal email obtained by CBC News.

"At this point in my life, my attention is drawn primarily to my family and I cannot commit the time that I feel is merited to fulfil my duties as Chief of Police," Mizuno said in the email.

CBC News asked Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who's also chair of the police board, how Mizuno's unexpected departure is affecting the workplace.

"I haven't heard anything with respect to this affecting morale," Dilkens said on Wednesday.

Mizuno is set to retire March 31 after three years as police chief. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The Windsor Police Association (WPA), the union that represents employees, expressed shock at Mizuno's retirement, but says it will now look to "reset" relations with senior administration.

"The Windsor Police Association is encouraged that the chance to reset meaningful collaboration between senior administration, the Windsor Police Services Board, and its members exists," said WPA president Shawn McCurdy in a statement Wednesday morning.

"Our members expect that the Windsor Police Services Board will also seize the opportunity to provide effective and transparent oversight over the Windsor Police Service and its leadership."

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire will become Windsor police's acting chief starting April 1. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Past leadership change

At that time, the former chief, Al Frederick, retired several months after CBC News reported a 911 hangup call from his home.

That call happened in November 2018, and there were subsequent questions about how the investigation was handled internally. Windsor police concluded its investigation without any criminal findings.

A subsequent review led by the OPP also found no issues with how the investigation was handled, but did identify that a policy was lacking when it came to handling investigations or calls for service involving the chief of police. That policy was put in place in April 2020.

The Windsor Police Services Board said it will begin a formal recruitment process to find a permanent chief.