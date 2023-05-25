Ukrainian teen can't afford UWindsor international student fees, finds another path

When the University of Windsor accepted Ivan Podorozhko into its aeronautics program, he needed to turn it down because he couldn't pay the high international student fees.

Arriving in Canada 10 months ago after fleeing the war in Ukraine, Podorozhko wanted to pursue a higher education and eventually obtain his licence to fly. The 18-year-old said he expected to pay domestic rates, which are nearly $15,000 per year for the aeronautics program at UWindsor.

However, his acceptance letter indicated he needed to pay international student rates, which are roughly $28,000 per year.

"It was horrible," said Podorozhko about being billed higher international student rates.

Podorozhko said he was fortunate enough to find an alternative path to achieve the same goal. He obtained his private pilot's licence within five months at the Windsor Flying Club. By the summer, Podorozhko hopes to have his commercial flying licence and work toward other certifications.

"It would be much nicer to have higher education ... but in my case I'm very confident with the path I've chosen," said Podorozhko.

Roseanna Guimond is a member at large of the Ukrainian Women's Organization of Canada Windsor Branch. (Jason Viau/CBC)

But others in Windsor may not be as lucky to find alternatives to high international student rates.

Roseanna Guimond, member at large of the Ukrainian Women's Organization of Canada Windsor Branch, estimates 250 people who fled the war in Ukraine have encountered barriers in Windsor related to international student rates of post-secondary education.

"It's upsetting to hear because they just want to come here and maybe start a new life in Canada, but it's very difficult right now for them to upgrade their qualifications," said Guimond.

She said it's unfair and wants MPs to pressure the government to allow Ukranians who have fled war to be charged domestic tuition rates for college and university.

The University of Windsor has not responded to CBC's request for comment to see if this is an accommodation they would make.

At St. Clair College, VP of communications John Fairley said Ukrainians get free tuition and residence.

Ivan Podorozhko said he flies almost every day with the Windsor Flying Club. (Ivan Podorozhko)

For Podorozhko, it's disappointing he couldn't attend the University of Windsor.

Instead, he's flying almost every day to achieve credentials his own way.

Once that's done, he hopes to become an instructor to get more flying experience under his wings.

Eventually, Podorozhko wants to return to Ukraine and help rebuild his country's aviation industry.

"I think it's important because a lot of students from Ukraine who want to become a pilot are forced to moved to Europe, Canada or the U.S. to undergo their training," said Podorozhko. "Mainly, I just want to help Ukraine because that's where I'm from."