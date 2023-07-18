A Lakeshore woman's connection to family in Ukraine had been lost — until an envelope arrived

Nadja Komar had tears in her eyes as she recalled the day a few weeks ago when she opened an envelope and discovered she had long-lost family in Ukraine.

"Inside a young woman said that she was looking for relatives," said Komar, who lives in Lakeshore, Ont. "She had a picture of my mother. She had a picture of our family back in 1972."

Komar's family came to Canada in 1952. Her mother had been displaced from Ukraine twice: First, by the Holodomor, and then by the Second World War.

Raising her family in Canada, Komar said her mother still looked for the family she left behind. In the 1970s, she was successful in locating her own mother — Komar's grandmother — who did not want to move to Canada at the time.

It was only shortly her mother died at the age of 52 — and with it, the connection to that family.

It was Komar's brother who brought Komar the envelope. The last one with the family name, it had come to him. Knowing his sister's deep connection to her Ukrainian heritage and love of history, he brought it to her. Komar said she immediately cried, and called her sister.

"It's an emotional journey because we didn't think we had family," she said.

Nadja Komar was moved to tears by a letter from some previously-unknown family in Ukraine, after family sent her a letter recently. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Canada's Ukrainian population is one of the largest in the world outside the country. More than 160,000 Ukrainians have come to Canada since March 2022 under a special visa program that allows them to live and work in the country for up to three years.

Earlier this month the Canadian government announced a new path to permanent residency program, with more details expected this fall.

Komar said she understands her family in Ukraine found her because so many Ukrainians are currently coming to Canada amid the war that a Ukrainian organization has opened up new records to help people find family abroad.

It was the combination of address on that envelope Komar's mother had sent years before, and the family name, that assisted them in locating Komar's brother and eventually her, she said.

Now, the family is communicating via email and WhatsApp, sharing photos back and forth. Komar said her family in Ukraine includes a neurologist, a teacher and a photographer. Teaching especially runs in the family, as Komar herself was a teacher. Right now, Komar said it doesn't appear as though her Ukrainian relatives are looking to come to Canada.

"The basic thing was her plea. Do you accept us as relatives? Do you accept what I'm saying to you, that we are your relatives? I mean, my sister and I cried," Komar said.

"We had to get a hold of her right away to let her know, of course you are our relatives.

Right now, the war is disrupting consistent communication, Komar said. But she's hopeful that someday soon the family can reunite in person, either in Ukraine or in Canada.

The woman who contacted her is the great-great-granddaughter of Komar's aunt.

"She's now the 4th generation removed from my mother and… She knew my sister's name, my brother's name.

"Our history had been carried on."