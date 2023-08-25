UAW votes overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies

With Unifor Local 444 in Windsor, Ont., set to hold its strike authorization vote this weekend, UAW workers have voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn't reached.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Friday that results are still being tallied, but so far 97 per cent have voted in favour of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford.

Such votes are almost always approved by large margins.

Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. UAW president Shawn Fain said earlier this week that negotiations with the companies are not progressing fast enough. But he also said a strike is not inevitable.

Contract talks with the Detroit Three began in July, but Fain has consistently said the companies aren't bargaining seriously.

Unifor is also negotiations with the Detroit Three.

On the first day of contract talks earlier this month, Unifor National president Lana Payne had strong words for the automakers.

"I made it very clear to the companies today that our members' expectations are very high," Payne told reporters at an Aug. 10 press conference after delivering opening offers to Ford, Stellantis and General Motors in Toronto.

"Workers have shown time and time again they are prepared to fight and to strike if necessary to have their demands met.

Stellantis workers represented by Unifor 444 are holding a strike authorization vote on Sunday.

"Our Solidarity together is a must!, the union said in a Facebook post. "Our resolve to see this fight through to the end is necessary. Showing this company our support for our future sends a strong message that we are not to be PROVOKED!"

In a statement Friday, the UAW said the vote does not guarantee that a strike will be called.

Fain told members on Facebook Live Friday that the union still hasn't picked a target company for a strike and could walk out against all three. "Things could always shift in bargaining if something miraculous happened with one of the companies, it could change," he said. "We want contracts by Sept. 14 with all three."

The companies have said they're bargaining in good faith at a time of unprecedented change in the auto business. The industry is spending billions to make the transition from internal combustion engines to battery power to cut pollution and fight climate change.

Stellantis, which has drawn much of Fain's ire in recent weeks, said Friday that negotiations "continue to be constructive and collaborative."

The company said it wants an agreement that will balance employee concerns and position Stellantis to "meet the challenges U.S. marketplace and secures the future for all of our employees, their families and our company."

