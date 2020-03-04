United Auto Workers, stung by corruption, seeks $1.3M for vacation home

The United Auto Workers (UAW) is seeking $1.29 million for the Michigan vacation home of its former president.

The Detroit News reports that the home's design plan included granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace and hidden storage room.

It was built for Dennis Williams, who retired as president in 2018.

The labour union, based in Detroit, represents workers in auto, aircraft and agricultural implement manufacturing and other industries in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The UAW said in November that it planned to sell the property, which was searched by federal agents during a corruption investigation.

Nine union officials and an official's spouse have pleaded guilty. Williams hasn't been charged.

UAW official Edward Robinson leaves federal court in Detroit, Monday, March 2, 2020. The former senior official at the United Auto Workers pleaded guilty to conspiring with other labour leaders to steal more than $1 million in dues while enjoying golf, lavish lodging, meals and booze. (Clarence Tabb Jr. /Detroit News/The Associated Press)

Earlier this week, a former senior official at the United Auto Workers pleaded guilty to conspiring with other labour leaders to steal more than $1 million in dues while enjoying golf, lavish lodging, meals and booze.

Edward "Nick" Robinson's guilty plea was the 10th from union officials or the spouse of an official.

The 72-year-old Robinson was based at the UAW's Region 5 office near St. Louis.

The office was led by Gary Jones until Jones became UAW president in 2018. Jones is also under scrutiny.

He quit the UAW presidency in November.