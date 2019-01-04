Two Windsor priests removed from Diocese of London

A Diocese of London bishop has removed two Windsor priests from the organization.

Bishop Ronald Fabbro issued a statement shortly before Christmas notifying diocese parishioners of the removal.

Maurice Charbonneau and Andrew Dwyer had been relived of their pastoral duties immediately following allegations of sexual abuse.

Allegations against Charbonneau were brought forward October 2017 and information about Dwyer was brought forward September 2018.

The letter to people of the Diocese of London from Bishop Fabbro (Diocese of London)

Separate investigations took place within the church. Fabbro involved the Safe Environment Advisory Committee in deciding that the two would not be permitted to return to the ministry.

Fabbro's notice says that their "faculties have been permanently removed," which means that their authority as a priest has been taken away.

"Anyone who observes that either individual is acting in a manner that is inconsistent with this directive is asked to notify my office immediately," said Fabbro in the notice.