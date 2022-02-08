19-year-old Windsor man killed in Tuesday morning collision: Essex OPP

A 19-year-old Windsor man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on the border of Essex and Kingsville on Tuesday morning, OPP said.

Essex OPP said the crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Essex County Road 20 and Essex County Road 23 (Arner Townline).

OPP said a Nissan vehicle travelling southbound on Essex County Road 23 was struck in the intersection by a westbound Freightliner flatbed truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital, and OPP said the driver of the Nissan was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Freightliner sustained minor injuries.

Police said no charges will be laid. No further details were provided.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours due to the police investigation, but it has since been re-opened.