Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Two dead following early-morning house fire in Wallaceburg

Two people have died in an early morning house fire in Wallaceburg, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

Chatham-Kent officials are investigating early morning fire

CBC News ·
Two people have died in an early morning house fire in Wallaceburg. (Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)

Two people have died in an early morning house fire in Wallaceburg, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services. 

Officials say just after 2 a.m. Thursday, firefighters from Station 3 in Wallaceburg were called to tackle the blaze, arriving at the scene within minutes. 

Crews from another station also responded. 

Two people who were rescued from the home have been pronounced dead. 

Firefighters and EMS remain at the scene Thursday morning. 

Chatham-Kent's Fire Prevention Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now