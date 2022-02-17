Two dead following early-morning house fire in Wallaceburg

Two people have died in an early morning house fire in Wallaceburg, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

Officials say just after 2 a.m. Thursday, firefighters from Station 3 in Wallaceburg were called to tackle the blaze, arriving at the scene within minutes.

Crews from another station also responded.

Two people who were rescued from the home have been pronounced dead.

Firefighters and EMS remain at the scene Thursday morning.

Chatham-Kent's Fire Prevention Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

More from CBC Windsor: