Two dead following early-morning house fire in Wallaceburg
Two people have died in an early morning house fire in Wallaceburg, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.
Chatham-Kent officials are investigating early morning fire
Two people have died in an early morning house fire in Wallaceburg, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.
Officials say just after 2 a.m. Thursday, firefighters from Station 3 in Wallaceburg were called to tackle the blaze, arriving at the scene within minutes.
Crews from another station also responded.
Two people who were rescued from the home have been pronounced dead.
Firefighters and EMS remain at the scene Thursday morning.
Chatham-Kent's Fire Prevention Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?