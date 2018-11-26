Two new mayors gearing up for next chapter, four years ahead

As municipalities in Windsor-Essex gear up for a new term of council, two new mayors are optimistic about what the next four years will bring.

Following the election last month, several mayors were acclaimed, some re-elected, but there are also a few newcomers, including Leamington's mayor-elect Hilda MacDonald and the Town of Essex's mayor-elect Larry Snively.

They both say they're thrilled to step into their new council roles, and they're especially ready to get to work.

"It feels a little bit surreal," said MacDonald, who currently serves as deputy mayor.

"Just the feeling in the community, it's quite touching. Lots of comments, lots of positive comments. Really, there's a feeling of optimism which really encourages me and surprises me at the same time."

Snively, who currently serves as councillor, echoes the sentiment of gratitude.

"It feels good. I worked hard to get elected and the people, they voted me in, and I'm quite pleased at the results."

Top-of-mind issues

They're both ready to tackle some of the issues that are top-of-mind for them when it comes to moving their municipalities forward.

MacDonald is the Mayor-elect for the municipality of Leamington. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"We've got lots of challenges ahead," MacDonald said.

"Listening to the people — we've put that on the back burner, and I think that needs to be moved back to the front."

She said she wants to look at re-doing the downtown as far as raising property standards with bylaws, and wants to encourage private investment in the municipality.

She added that the cannabis industry is also presenting the municipality with additional challenges, like for example tackling concerns around odour and light pollution, as well as making a decision about whether they should opt in or opt out of retail stores.

"All of those things need to be dealt with, always keeping in mind the residents that are affected. But also remembering, this is a source of economic prosperity, not only to the people that are the actual growers and producers but as well as to the community."

She said no other municipality has greenhouses to the extent that Leamington does, so as a result, "we're writing the playbook."

A focus on development

Snively explained that his first goal will be to bring services to the south side of Highway 3 in an effort to attract industrial growth in the municipality.

Snively is the Mayor-elect for the Town of Essex.

"We need industrial growth in our area to build a good solid tax base. And that's one of my priorities," he said.

He said with the support of council, he also plans on encouraging commercial investment to draw in tourism to the south end, where the wine route is.

He also stressed the importance of residential growth.

"We all know we lost a high school in the town of Harrow, and further to that, if we don't have further young families moving in to support our schools that we presently have, I don't want to take a chance of any other schools closing."

He said that in order to attract young families and keep seniors in town, it's vital that the municipality promote affordable housing.

"That's one area that's very, very, very vital to our — both our areas — Harrow and the Essex end, to keep our seniors and our young families moving in here."

Working with council

MacDonald said she also wants to be an approachable mayor moving forward, and be available to residents a number of times a month so that people can conversations with her.

MacDonald and Snively were elected in last month's municipal election. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

"I will be open to having appointments and being in touch with the people."

As for the council, she said she loves the dynamic. All but one of the councillors have been on council before, she explained.

"My colleagues are a great group of gentlemen. They're easy to work with," she said.

"We're ready to hit the ground running."

Snively is also ready to work with council, and make some changes.

"I think we have a very strong council. We have some new members coming in. And they all have a lot to offer."

Snively wouldn't comment on the ongoing OPP investigation into allegations of election fraud, after the Town of Essex said it received two official complaints of proxy ballots being signed without the consent of the electors during last month's election.

Council inaugurations for both Leamington and the Town of Essex will take place December 3.