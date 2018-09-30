Skip to Main Content
2 men stabbed in downtown Windsor early Sunday morning

Police said no suspect has been identified, victims taken to hospital

The major crimes branch of the police department is investigating. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in downtown Windsor early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane around 1 a.m., Sunday.

Two male victims were sent to hospital following an altercation.

One man suffered severe injuries, while the other suffered only minor injuries.

Police said a suspect has not yet been identified but that the major crimes branch is investigating.

