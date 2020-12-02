Catholic board dismisses two cohorts due to COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has dismissed two cohorts of students because of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the two schools.

In an email, WECDSB communications coordinator Stephen Fields said that the board dismissed one class of 23 students at St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh, and another class of 10 at St. Anne Catholic High School in Lakeshore.

According to the board's COVID-19 information page, each school has one active case of COVID-19, and both cases are students. Both schools remain open.

"We learned of these confirmed cases this morning and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school tomorrow," the email reads.

"We have been working with the health unit by providing list of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow."

Earlier on Wednesday, the health unit declared an outbreak in a cohort of students at Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School.

The board said it has sent a voice message to both school communities, and that if parents have not been contacted by the health unit, their children may continue to attend school.

"We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide safe and healthy learning environments for their children," the email said.