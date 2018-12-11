Two arrested after Blenheim stabbing

Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Blenheim.

Chatham-Kent police responded to an assault Dec. 4 where one man had been stabbed with a knife.

Police identified the alleged attacker and were attempting to locate him.

Yesterday, a 32-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

A 34-year-old was also charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The victim has been released from a London hospital.