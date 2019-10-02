Owner of Emeryville, Ont. restaurant that burned down plans to rebuild

More than a decade ago, when Melissa Skene was first looking for a name for her new restaurant in Emeryville, Ont., she looked to her mother for guidance.

"My mom's nickname growing up was Twigg," said Skene. "So I wanted something short and catchy."

Skene decided to name the restaurant in her mother's honour, opening Twigg's Bar and Grill in December 2008, and in the 11 years since, it's grown to be a staple of the Emeryville community.

However, a fire burned down part of the restaurant on Monday, and now, it's forcing Skene to consider rebuilding and reopening the restaurant she runs with her mother Debbie Popkey.

"I didn't come 11 years … to just stop now," said Skene.

A fire on Sept. 30, 2019 burned down Twigg's Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Lakeshore fire chief Don Williamson said the cause of the fire is currently unknown, though he said a kitchen hood vent was not responsible for the blaze.

Williamson said the fire started in multiple ceilings, with smoke coming into the kitchen and washrooms, through light fixtures and electrical plugs.

Jordan Austin owns Bullseye Pizza in Emeryville, Ont. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

In the meantime, Jordan Austin, owner of Bullseye Pizza in Emeryville, has offered his kitchen to Skene.

"Obviously you [have to] repair the damage … and first thing I did was offer her my own kitchen, for prep and whatever she needed," Austin said.

"In this business ... the first thing I do is be humble. Even though it's competition, it's friendly."