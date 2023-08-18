Wreckage from Tuskegee airman's plane that crashed during WWII training recovered from Lake Huron

Wayne Lusardi, Michigan's state maritime archaeologist with the Department of Natural Resources, left, talks with Isis Gillespie, Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum's conservator of the P-39 at the museum, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in Detroit. The plane was flown by a member of the famed Tuskegee airmen that crashed during training nearly 80 years ago near Port Huron, about 60 miles northeast of Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

A recovered machine gun from a P-39 Airacobra is seen in a chemical solution, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

A team of divers have been trolling the deep, cold waters of Lake Huron off Michigan's Thumb for several weeks each of the past few years searching for scattered pieces of aviation — and Black military — history.Their target is the wreckage of a Second World War-era fighter plane flown by a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen that crashed during training nearly 80 years ago near Port Huron, about 96 kilometres (60 miles) northeast of Detroit.So far, the plane's bullet-riddled propellor and hundreds of other pieces have been recovered. Organizers this week hauled the P-39's 544-kilogram (1,200-pound) mussel-encrusted engine from about nine metres (30 feet) below the surface of the the lake which is home to scores of sailing vessels, tankers and other ships that have sank over the past several centuries.Once restored, the engine, like other parts of the plane, eventually will be exhibited at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum at the Coleman A. Young International Airport on Detroit's east side."We're doing some finalizing of mapping things in terms of what all is there," said Carrie Sowden, archeological and research director at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio. "As we prepare for these major lifts, we're finding all these small pieces. When we're done we're going to have a complete understanding where every single piece came from."The airmen were the nation's first all-Black air fighter squadron. They trained and fought separately from white fighter units due to segregation in the U.S. military. Their unit was based in Tuskegee, Alabama, but Michigan served as an advanced training ground during the war.On April 11, 1944, 2nd Lt. Frank Moody, 22, of Los Angeles was flying over Lake Huron. It's believed his machine guns were not in sync with the rotation of the P-39's propellor. When Moody fired the guns, the slugs struck the propellor, causing the plane to crash into the waters below.His body washed ashore a few months later, but the plane's wreckage lay scattered along the lake bottom, only disturbed by the movement of the waves and water until 2014 when it was discovered.In 2018, the state issued an archeological recovery permit to the museum. Later that year, dive and recovery teams began mapping and bringing pieces of the plane up, including the tail, guns, gauges and munitions."The aircraft is largely disarticulated," according to Wayne Lusardi, Michigan's state maritime archaeologist with the Department of Natural Resources and organizer of the recovery effort."It's broken, spread out over almost a half-a-mile underwater and consists of thousands of pieces," he told The Associated Press on Thursday after the engine was lowered into a chemical solution inside the Tuskegee Airmen museum's hangar. "There's still a good amount of the plane that's still on the bottom."The Detroit News reported Tuesday that divers also located part of the plane's landing gear wheel well and wing flap motor.