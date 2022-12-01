Flair Airlines launches direct flight from Windsor to Tucson, Ariz.

Flair Airlines has launched a new direct flight from Windsor to Tucson, Ariz. The trip will be the first direct flight to Tucson from Ontario, with weekly service starting Thursday.

Tickets for a one-way trip to Tucson start at $125, departing from Windsor International Airport with arrivals at Tucson International Airport.

In a press release for the flight, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said, "This is what Windsor and Essex County residents have wanted — more choice and more value to exciting places."

Flair Airlines is the third largest domestic airline in Canada. Earlier this year, the airline launched direct flights from Windsor to Montreal and Halifax.

