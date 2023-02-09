Dincer Kisecik, like many Turkish Canadians, is still trying to hear from loved ones.

"I tried for a couple of days to call, and I cannot reach them," Kisecik said. "The time change has also made it even harder to try and call and get a hold of people. I will try again tomorrow."

Though that weighs heavy on him, Kisecik and other members of the Turkish Canadian Cultural Association of Windsor are forging on to drum up as much relief as they can for those in need in their homeland.

The organization said Wednesday afternoon it is co-ordinating relief efforts with the Canadian Red Cross, which announced that the federal government would be matching the donations up to $10 million.

This weekend they are hosting an open house to gather more donations from around the community.

"We are going to handle the monetary contributions, and anybody can donate to the association," said Guner Aktas, spokesperson for the Turkish Canadian Cultural Association. "Just write down the Turkish earthquake relief fund on the cheque."

Wide swaths of Turkey and Syria were devastated on Monday when the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit, followed by another strong quake.

The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association in Windsor, Ont., speaks to the media on Feb. 8, 2023. (TJ Dhir/CBC News)

Aktas said during the media conference that the effects of this earthquake are going to be long term, so they want to focus on donating items that will help those in need.

"There are things we can provide, like personal hygiene items and coats," Aktas said. "It's cold there. They are at a higher elevation and the climate is harsher than it is here in Windsor."

He said the timing of the earthquake at 4 a.m., and catching everyone off guard in bed are one of many factors that has made this an even bigger tragedy.

The confirmed death toll rose to 9,057 in Turkey on Wednesday. In Syria, the death toll climbed to at least 2,950 by late Wednesday, according to the government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

Rescuers in both countries warned that the number of dead would keep rising as some survivors said help had yet to arrive.

The relatives Aktas has spoken to are in the western part of Turkey.

"There's a lot of relief effort and a lot of things going on," Aktas said. "You need government permission to travel because the roads are so damaged. And the winter conditions are also making it hard for assistance."

Despite that, they find strength by seeing survivors being lifted from the rubble.

"We are happy to see them find more survivors," Aktas said. "After three days to have survivors in those conditions is a miracle."