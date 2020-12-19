Dozens of volunteers sign up to deliver turkeys in annual Windsor giveaway for families in need

Due to the pandemic, Windsor's Mikhail brothers have decided to switch to at-home delivery for 500 families in this year's turkey giveaway on Saturday.

This will be the 17th year that the brothers have done their giveaway, but the first time they are asking volunteers to hand deliver the turkeys to each home. In November, the brothers said they would switch to a drive-thru event, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, they've changed that model of delivery yet again.

"Because of the increase in COVID numbers in the area we were a bit concerned in having people come out as well as the safety of our volunteers, so we just moved everything online into a delivery service," said Sarah Mikhail, daughter of one of the brothers, who is helping to organize the event.

In a normal year, she said, the event is a walk-up, meaning people would come grab the food package themselves.

She told CBC News Friday that they have about 40 people signed up to help bring the food to families.

Hundreds lined up to receive a turkey, stuffing, potatoes and corn from Mikhail Holdings in 2018. This year the brothers are delivering the food to each home. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Typically, the annual event requires only 10 volunteers. But this year with a delivery model, extra help was needed.

"We put out the call and a bunch of really generous people have volunteered their time to help make this happen," she said.

At this time, Mikhail said they are no longer accepting food package requests from the community.

Each food package includes a large turkey, corn, potatoes and other trimmings.