Annual turkey giveaway in Windsor will be a drive-by event

Brothers Lou and Joe Mikail have found a way to go ahead with their annual turkey giveaway this year.

The pandemic threatened to cancel it, but they've decided that instead of having people line up, they will do a drive-through event this year.

"We've been inundated with calls from individuals who basically rely on what we do each year. And this gets them through the holiday season," Joe said.

He and Lou pondered how they can continue the annual event and still be risk-averse.

"We talked to the city and ... the city has approved us doing a drive-by for the turkey giveaway. And the city was generous enough to allow us to use the festival plaza," Joe said, adding that Windsor Police will be providing assistance with traffic control.

"So we'll have distancing, but we'll still be able to continue and offer the meals to the people that we've been doing for the past 15 years," Joe said.

500 meal packages to be given away

For the individuals who don't have a car and can't arrange a ride, the brother said they're setting up a system to deliver whatever packages remain from the event to people's homes from a safe distance.

Lou added that it's been a difficult year for the community and they didn't want to disappoint those in need.

The annual turkey giveaway in Windsor will look different this year. Instead of having hundreds lined up to, people will be in their vehicles and physically distanced. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"The need is probably twice as much as it usually is in the previous years," he said.

The family will be giving away 500 meal packages, made up of a large turkey, corn, potatoes and other trimmings.

Each meal package costs about $70 and feeds about 12 people, according to the brothers.

This year marks the 16th year the brothers have been running their giveaway.

The giveaway will take place on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. at the festival plaza.