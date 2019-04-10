Construction starts on Turkey Creek Bridge
The project is expected to last until October
Turkey Creek Bridge is getting repairs — but that means your commute might be slower.
The bridge has not had any major repairs since it was built in the 1960s.
Beginning Tuesday, Front Road at the bridge in LaSalle will be reduced from four lanes of traffic to two lanes — one in each direction.
The bridge project will repair the existing structure. The work will cost $2.2-million, split between Essex County and LaSalle.
Turkey Creek Bridge is located in the north end of LaSalle on Front Road and is commonly used by commuters from LaSalle and Amherstburg driving to Windsor. The Town of LaSalle is advising motorists to use an alternate route if possible.
Four full closures will be scheduled to take place at night. The first one will be in June.
