Turkey Creek Bridge bid comes in over budget

Commuters using Front Road through LaSalle might want to find a different way to get around this spring and summer.

Construction on Turkey Creek Bridge has been contracted to Amico Infrastructure for a total cost of $2.2-million. The expenses will be split between Essex County and the town, with LaSalle's share coming from the federal gas tax revenue.

The town had originally set aside $1-million and the county had planned for less than that. The bid was accepted because the work was identified as a priority.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and four nightly closures are planned, with dates to be determined.

Work is expected to begin in May and to last until October.