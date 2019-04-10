Turkey Creek Bridge bid comes in over budget
Construction will begin this May and will last until October.
The cost of the contract is more than $2.2-million
Commuters using Front Road through LaSalle might want to find a different way to get around this spring and summer.
Construction on Turkey Creek Bridge has been contracted to Amico Infrastructure for a total cost of $2.2-million. The expenses will be split between Essex County and the town, with LaSalle's share coming from the federal gas tax revenue.
The town had originally set aside $1-million and the county had planned for less than that. The bid was accepted because the work was identified as a priority.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and four nightly closures are planned, with dates to be determined.
Work is expected to begin in May and to last until October.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.