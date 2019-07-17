Weekend closure for Turkey Bridge, Front Road in LaSalle
There's another weekend closure ahead for Turkey Bridge and Front Road in LaSalle.
From 5:30 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday, the roadway will be closed
From 5:30 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday, the roadway will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles.
Detours will be posted and the LaSalle Transit routes in the area will also be on detour.
Construction will continue on Monday with one lane open in each direction. The entire project should be finished in November.
