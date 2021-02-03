A wild turkey is chasing cars in Belle River and gobbling up online views

A wild turkey is causing havoc in Belle River traffic chasing after cars and staring down drivers.

"Tommy" the turkey was spotted last week by Robb Meloche who used his drone to capture video of it chasing cars in the suburban Windsor town.

"I've seen him around town before," Meloche told CBC News Monday. "I've actually been stopped by him before."

Meloche said he could hear people honking their horns, which is what caused him to fly his drone in the sky to see what the fuss was all about.

WATCH: Tommy dodges traffic

"So I flew my drone over the road and there's Tommy the Turkey," he said.

Meloche said the turkey used to have a mate, but no one knows what's happened to his partner. He says he's heard from others and read online that Tommy likely sees his reflection in the cars and so he likely approaches them thinking it's his mate.

But he said he's worried that one day "Tommy" will be hit and thinks the turkey needs to be better kept out of harm's way.

"It's dangerous and I'd hate to see him get hit because people have become attached to him for him being around for so long now," Meloche said.

Lakeshore talks turkey

Turkeys have made their presence known elsewhere in the region.

The municipality of Lakeshore sent out a news release last month offering tips to residents looking to ward off the animals, as Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said they can cause traffic issues and damage homes.

A flock of about six were spotted in Belle River and another 15 to 20 in the Woodslee area, Bain estimated at the time.

Wild turkeys in Lakeshore were tapping on the window of mayor Tom Bain's office. (Submitted by the municipality of Lakeshore)

"In fact just last night, had them here at my office in Belle River tapping on the window so there is a definite problem with the turkeys here in town and we are working to get them back into the rural areas," Bain said in February.

"It hasn't been a problem until lately."

Paul Pratt, president of the Essex County Field Naturalists' Club, said in an interview last month the turkeys might be venturing into the town for a number of reasons.

"Wild turkeys have been moving around for quite a while," Pratt said. "There may be fewer predators in built up areas, maybe less likely for them to meet up with things like coyotes when they're right in town and there might be good sources of food for them. A lot of people plant fruit trees and fruit-bearing shrubs."