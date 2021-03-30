A wild turkey is chasing cars in Belle River and gobbling up online views

A wild turkey is causing havoc in Belle River traffic chasing after cars and staring down drivers.

"Tommy" the turkey was spotted last week by Robb Meloche who used his drone to capture video of it chasing cars in the suburban Windsor town.

"I've seen him around town before," Meloche told CBC News Monday. "I've actually been stopped by him before."

Meloche said he could hear people honking their horns, which is what caused him to fly his drone in the sky to see what the fuss was all about.

WATCH: Tommy dodges traffic

"So I flew my drone over the road and there's Tommy the Turkey," he said.

Meloche said the turkey used to have a mate, but no one knows what's happened to his partner. He says he's heard from others and read online that Tommy likely sees his reflection in the cars and so he likely approaches them thinking it's his mate.

But he said he's worried that one day "Tommy" will be hit and thinks the turkey needs to be better kept out of harm's way.

"It's dangerous and I'd hate to see him get hit because people have become attached to him for him being around for so long now," Meloche said.