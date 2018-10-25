Completion of Detroit-Windsor Tunnel construction delayed to 'end of December'

The end date for construction at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has been delayed again, now to the end of December.

After unexpected project developments, the reopening was moved to Oct. 30. But according to Neal Belitsky, tunnel president and CEO on the U.S. side of the border, more construction is necessary.

"The contractor needs some additional time because of the additional work we've added on to the project."

Details as to what that extra work entails is unclear.

The project was initially expected to be completed in June after closing in fall 2017.

However, once the ceiling was down, workers realized the new hangers which would support the new roofing were larger than the hangers used previously.

The necessary next step was to remove a central rack which houses important tunnel safety lines that include a fire alarm system and carbon dioxide monitors.

More from CBC Windsor: