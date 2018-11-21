Tunnel closures change for holiday season

Weekday nightly tunnel closures will change during the upcoming holiday season.

For American Thanksgiving, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain open overnight starting Wednesday and Thursday.

Then closures will resume its regular schedule — from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday — until the week of Dec. 23. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the tunnel will be open overnight.

Boxing Day, Dec. 27 and 28, the tunnel will close overnight for construction purposes, but be open for New Year's Eve and Jan. 1.

Construction continues to replace the ceiling of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Tunnel construction continues for installation of a new ceiling. The last ceiling was in place for 85 years.

Full list of closure dates/times:

Nov. 21-23: Open

Dec. 23-25: Open

Dec. 26-27: Closed overnight (8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.) for construction

Dec.28-29: Open

Dec. 30: Closed overnight (8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.) for construction

Dec. 31: Open

Jan.1: Open