Changes coming to tunnel bus route in Detroit

Transit Windsor tunnel bus riders have a new route to get used to.

The City of Detroit has closed some downtown streets and are not permitting bus access to some others starting Jan. 1.

To adjust for these changes, Transit Windsor's tunnel bus will have a new route starting Dec. 28.

The new route does not include Beaubien Street, Congress Street, Fort Street or some parts of Cass Avenue.

It will include Little Caesars Arena and the entertainment district, as well as provide a more direct route to the business district.

Tunnel renovations and nightly closures continue.