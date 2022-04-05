Transit Windsor's Tunnel Bus return unknown despite dropped border test

Despite the dropped COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers at the border, Transit Windsor's cross-border bus service still doesn't have a return date — leaving some with limited options.

Transit Windsor's Tunnel Bus, which would take riders across the border and run a short loop in downtown Detroit before coming back into Canada, hasn't been running since the pandemic began. The organization previously said that COVID-19 testing made the return uncertain, noting that if the federal government changed that rule, the decision would be reviewed.

But even now that the testing has dropped, the Tunnel Buses — which offered affordable and convenient rides into Detroit — remain stalled.

The service was one that former cross-border commuter Krushnan Mahalingam relied on daily up until the pandemic. He called the bus a "blessing."

Since 2019, Mahalingam, who worked in downtown Detroit, would park his car in downtown Windsor and take the bus across as it was more affordable.

Krushnan Mahalingam used to purchase monthly Tunnel Bus passes to get to and from work in Detroit. He says he 'missed' the service when it stopped and hopes it returns as it was helpful for commuters. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"The biggest impact for me is the additional amount of money spending on gas, spending on toll ... paying around $6 each way and then parking out [in Detroit], so I think that definitely was the big pinch in the pocket," he said.

But when the service ended in 2020, he had to find another way. Mahalingam was called back to work in July 2021 and said he started driving, but it wasn't easy.

"This was really convenient, but not having it and having to just drive was kind of a pain," he said.

In the last week, Mahalingam has started a new job that no longer requires him to cross, but he hopes the service returns for his fellow commuters and others who want to enjoy Detroit.

"Detroit has now the games coming up, you have so many events that are there ... Both sides, U.S. and Canada, are relaxing the rules, I feel like this is a good time to bring it back," he said.

Transit Windsor cannot verify vaccine status

In a statement to CBC News, Transit Windsor said that even though there is no longer a testing requirement at the border, the Canada Border services Agency (CBSA) "requires" Transit Windsor drivers to verify vaccination of everyone on the Tunnel Bus.

"This is incongruent with a public transit operating model, and creates operational challenges that would make the service difficult to operate with current resources. We know that the Tunnel Bus is important to our riders, and we want to get back to running it as soon as possible," reads the statement.

Transit Windsor has said the CBSA has asked it to check vaccination status of everyone on the Tunnel Bus, which is cannot do. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

The statement continued to say that will monitor the situation and "continues to explore alternative service models to bring back Tunnel service in some capacity."

But the CBSA told CBC News in an email that this is specific to foreign nationals who don't meet the criteria for entry and, or do not submit their information in the ArriveCAN app before arriving at the border and "may be denied entry."

"The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has advised Transit Windsor that in these cases, they would be responsible to ensure those travellers are returned to the United States," the email reads.

'Very important service'

Frequent Transit Windsor rider Thierry Nkonbo said he hasn't used the tunnel bus before, but with many events, like sports games and concerts returning to Detroit, it'd be a good option to have.

"In the future i could definitely see my self getting to the States with the tunnel bus since I don't own a car," he said.

"Being so close to the border and not having a car as well, it [shouldn't] exclude you from all of the events going on across the river."

Gabriel Ciavaglia is an organizer with Activate Transit Windsor-Essex. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

And Gabriel Ciavaglia, an organizer for transit advocacy group Activate Transit Windsor-Essex, echoed Nkonbo's statements.

"A lot of residents do travel across to Detroit for employment opportunities and without the tunnel bus currently, for any residents that don't have a car or choose not to use a car they're essentially cut off from economic opportunities in the city of Detroit, as well as familial ties they have there, so it's a very important service," he said.

Ciavaglia said the only other options he's aware of to get across would be to carpool with others or take a taxi ride over — both of which might not be the most accessible for all residents.

He said Activate Transit Windsor-Essex hopes that Transit Windsor and the CBSA can work on a solution to get the tunnel bus back up and running.