After going virtual last year, outdoor concert series will welcome in-person spectators again

Essex's outdoor concert series will welcome an in-person audience once again after going virtual last year.

Starting Monday until Sept. 5, the Tune Up the Parks concert series will feature free musical performances taking place every Monday and Wednesday. Performance locations will alternate between Colchester Park and Heritage Gardens Park.

"As a committee, we are excited to bring this celebration of community artists back to our local parks," said Tony Paniccia, chair of the arts and culture committee, in a statement.

"While the events may not be exactly as they were in previous years, this is an opportunity to safely come together to enjoy the outdoors and these talented musicians."

Tune Up the Parks went online last summer during the pandemic. The concert series is marking its seventh season.

The music series starts Monday in Colchester Park with a performance by hard-rock cover band Bad Romance. All performances will start shortly after 7 p.m. A full list of performances and locations is posted on the town's website.

"Current public health restrictions, such as crowd size and physical distancing, will be enforced at these events," town officials said in a statement.