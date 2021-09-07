Windsor-Essex warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, possible tornado
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch around 1 p.m. on Tuesday
Windsor-Essex may be in for severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening, warns Environment Canada.
The federal weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch around 1 p.m. for the area, including Windsor, Chatham-Kent, Essex County, Leamington, and all of Lambton County.
"The strongest of these thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h, large hail up to 2.5 centimetres in diameter and locally heavy rainfall," the release said.
There is also a risk of a tornado developing.
According to Environment Canada's hour-by-hour forecast, the system is expected to make its way to the Sarnia and Windsor areas around 8 p.m.
The release warned residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the release said.
"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"
