Canadian comedian living in L.A. says if Trump wins, he's moving back home

Canadian comedian John Wing says if Donald Trump gets re-elected, it will be all the motivation he needs to move back home.

Wing has been living in Los Angeles for the last 20 years, though he's originally from Sarnia, Ont. In his neighbourhood, north of Burbank, he says support is divided between Trump and Democratic leader Joe Biden.

Speaking to CBC Windsor on election day, Wing said the tension is real.

"I can't take another four years of this. I don't know who can. I honestly don't know who can," he said. "But I have friends who can. So I guess I do know who can," he added with a chuckle.

Since he's not an American citizen, Wing can't vote, but says he's in full support of Biden and hopes that the rest of America is too.

He says top of mind for him has been how Trump handled the COVID-19 pandemic and how that has not only affected his own career as a comedian, but dozens of others.

"This guy thinks he can talk his way out of everything and you can't talk your way out of this," said Wing.

Canadian comedian John Wing says in his neighbourhood, north of Burbank, Calif., he says support is divided between Trump and Democratic leader Joe Biden. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

As for election night, Wing says he's most concerned about a violent outbreak at the polls.

"I'm really afraid that emotions will run very high at the polls, especially if people are in line for three, four, five hours and people start arguing with them or people start trying to intimidate them, it could get very ugly today," he said.

If Biden wins, Wing said he'll still be "frightened" for a while — anticipating outrage from Republicans — but thinks things will eventually start looking up for America.

On the other hand, if Trump gets re-elected, Wing said he will be "more amazed" this time around than in 2016 but says he won't be "shocked."

"[My] reaction will be one of great sadness because [I] will have to start making plans [to move] ... if he wins, the country is done. The whole idea of America as a country, as a democracy, as a superpower is over."